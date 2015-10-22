MOSCOW Oct 22 The Russian defence ministry said on Thursday its planes had flown 53 sorties and struck 72 militant targets in Syria in the last 24 hours, Russian news agencies reported.

The Russian air force hit a range of targets in the Hama, Idlib, Latakia, Aleppo, Damascus, and Deir al-Zor provinces, a ministry spokesman was quoted as saying by the RIA and TASS news agencies. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)