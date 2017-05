MOSCOW Dec 23 Russia's air force carried out 302 sorties in Syria between Dec. 18 and 23, hitting 1,093 Islamic State targets, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The destroyed targets included a training camp where there were recruits from Turkey and countries of the post-Soviet Commonwealth of Independent States, a Defence Ministry spokesman said. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)