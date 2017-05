Russia's Ambassador to the U.N. Alexey Borodavkin pauses during the Human Rights Council special session on the situation in Syria at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MOSCOW Russia's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Alexei Borodavkin, said on Thursday Russia expected talks aimed at resolving the Syria crisis to resume no later than Feb. 25, Russian news agencies reported.

Borodavkin said the reason for the pause in peace talks had been because of the "unconstructive position" of the opposition delegation.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alison Williams)