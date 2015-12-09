(Adds Patterson to represent United States at talks, paragraph
5)
MOSCOW/GENEVA Dec 9 Russia, the United States
and the United Nations will hold three-way talks on the Syria
crisis in Geneva on Friday, the U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de
Mistura said on Wednesday.
News of the meeting was first reported by Russia's RIA news
agency, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov.
"We will present our vision of the situation (in Syria),
with emphasis on the need to intensify the fight against
terrorism. It is a priority for us. We call for an increase in
joint efforts in this area," Gatilov said.
Neither U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry nor Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who meet in Moscow next week,
will attend the Geneva meeting.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Anne Patterson, the top
U.S. diplomat for the Middle East, will represent Washington at
the meeting, the U.S. State Department said.
Contacts between Kerry and Lavrov were key to holding two
international meetings in Vienna in October and November, where
countries including Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, backed a plan
for De Mistura to oversee talks between the Syrian government
and opposition in Geneva in January.
De Mistura told Reuters Friday's Geneva talks were part of
preparatory work. He declined to go into detail about the talks,
which he initiated.
"It's to talk about how to better organise the future Vienna
meetings," he said.
The next "Vienna" meeting is in fact most likely to be in
New York later this month. But Kerry has said the New York
meeting hinges on efforts currently under way in Saudi Arabia to
unite Syrian opposition groups.
De Mistura said the Geneva meeting was not intended to
review the outcome of the effort to unite the Syrian opposition.
"It would be a little bit early if that was the case."
