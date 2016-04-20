MOSCOW, April 20 Russia on Wednesday accused the
Saudi-backed Syrian opposition of employing blackmail by
suspending its participation in peace talks in Geneva.
In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the
tactics deployed by the High Negotiations Committee showed it
was not capable of reaching a deal and could not be the sole
representative for the opposition at the talks.
The statement described as groundless opposition allegations
that forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were
violating an agreement on a cessation of hostilities and on
granting access for humanitarian supplies.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing
by Andrew Osborn)