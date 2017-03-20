ISTANBUL Turkey will not accept a "region of terror" in northern Syria and the ethnic structure of the area should be kept intact, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday, comments that appeared aimed at a Syrian-Kurdish militia.

His comments at news conference in Ankara came after the Syrian-Kurdish YPG militia said Russia was setting up a military base in northwestern Syria and would help train YPG fighters.

Turkey considers the YPG, which is part of a U.S.-backed militia fighting Islamic State in northern Syria, to be a terrorist group and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

