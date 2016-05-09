Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry depart a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Pool/Files

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry during a phone call on Monday that measures must be taken to stop "extremists" in Syria being supplied via Turkish territory, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Lavrov and Kerry stressed the need for the Syrian government to continue talks with the whole spectrum of the opposition, the foreign ministry said, adding the phone call took place on the initiative of the United States.

