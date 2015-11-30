(Adds quote, detail, context)
By Denis Dyomkin
PARIS Nov 30 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Monday the reason Turkey downed a Russian warplane last
week was that it wanted to protect supplies of oil from Islamic
State.
Putin, speaking at the global climate conference in Paris,
added that the decision to shoot down the plane was a "huge
mistake" and that he had not met Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan on Monday, despite them both being in Paris.
"We have received additional data which confirm that Islamic
State oil ... enters the territory of Turkey," Putin said. "The
decision to shoot down the plane was dictated specifically by a
desire to defend supplies."
Erdogan has called claims that Turkey buys oil from Islamic
State "slander".
Relations between Russia and Turkey have nosedived since
Turkey shot down the Russian bomber near the Syrian-Turkish
border on Nov. 24.
Turkish officials have said the plane violated Turkish
airspace and had been warned repeatedly. Moscow says the
aircraft was over Syria, where Russia is carrying out an air
campaign to support the forces of President Bashar al-Assad in a
four-year-old civil war.
Putin on Saturday signed a decree imposing economic
sanctions on Turkey, while Erdogan has said Turkey will not
apologise over the incident.
On Monday Russia said the ban would be mainly of
agricultural products and it might expand the sanctions if
needed.
