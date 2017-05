MOSCOW Oct 16 Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday it had established direct contact with the Turkish military to avoid incidents with flights near the Turkish border, Interfax news agency reported, citing Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov.

Russia has also established a hotline between a base used by the Russian air force in Syria and the Israeli air force command centre to coordinate on Syria flights, Kartapolov told reporters. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)