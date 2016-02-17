MOSCOW Feb 17 Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday Turkish artillery strikes on northern Syria are "absolute lawlessness", Russia's RIA state news agency reported.

"What is happening on the Turkish-Syrian border now is absolute lawlessness..." Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian foreign ministry, was quoted as saying.

"Turkey shells settlements across the border, transfers money, people and supplies there." (Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, editing by Christian Lowe)