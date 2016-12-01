MOSCOW Dec 1 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
explained his comments about a plan to topple Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad in a phone call with his Russian counterpart
Vladimir Putin, the RIA news agency cited Kremlin aide Yuri
Ushakov as saying on Thursday.
Erdogan said earlier this week his forces in Syria were
there to topple Assad, a statement which came as a surprise to
Moscow. Ushakov gave no details about what kind of explanation
Erdogan provided.
The Kremlin late on Wednesday said Putin and Erdogan spoke
on the phone and discussed issues relating to Syria,
particularly the city of Aleppo.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh;
Editing by Jack Stubbs)