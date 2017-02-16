Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
MOSCOW The United Nations special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, said on Thursday he plans to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for further talks in Munich, RIA news agency reported.
De Mistura is in Moscow to discuss the Syria crisis with Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Paul Tait)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.