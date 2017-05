Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (L) and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry leave after their bilateral meeting at the APEC Ministers Summit in Lima, Peru November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed the Syria crisis by phone on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In their conversation, Lavrov and Kerry placed an emphasis on the situation in east Aleppo, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Catherine Evans)