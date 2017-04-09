Modi, marking three years in power, opens India's longest bridge
GUWAHATI, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking three years in power, on Friday inaugurated the country's longest bridge that spans the vast Brahmaputra River in Assam.
MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke by phone on Saturday about the situation in Syria after the U.S. strikes on a Syrian air base, the Russian ministry said in a statement.
Lavrov pointed out that "an attack on a country whose government fights terrorism only plays into the hands of extremists, creates additional threats to regional and global security," the Russian ministry said.
He also told Tillerson that assertions that the Syrian military used chemical weapon in Idlib province on April 4 do not correspond to reality, the ministry added.
It said Lavrov and his U.S. counterpart agreed to continue discussions on Syria in person. Tillerson is expected in Moscow for talks with Russian officials next week.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
GUWAHATI, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking three years in power, on Friday inaugurated the country's longest bridge that spans the vast Brahmaputra River in Assam.
Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.