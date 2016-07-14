Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova gestures as she attends a news briefing in Moscow, Russia, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

MOSCOW The Kremlin is not satisfied with the pace of cooperation between the Russian and U.S. militaries on Syria, the RIA news agency quoted the spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, as saying on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Moscow on Thursday with a proposal to boost military cooperation and intelligence sharing with Russia against Islamic State and al Qaeda camps in Syria, despite doubts among U.S. officials.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)