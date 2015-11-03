(Adds quotes, detail)
MOSCOW Nov 3 Russian and U.S. air forces held a
joint training exercise in Syria on Tuesday meant to prevent
dangerous encounters between their aircraft, Russia's defence
ministry said.
Syria's skies have become increasingly crowded since Russia
on Sept. 30 joined the Syrian air force in bombing insurgent
targets, while a U.S.-led coalition pursues a separate air
strike campaign in the country's civil war.
"There was a joint exercise with air crews and ground troops
from the Russian and U.S. air forces," General Andrei Kartapolov
said in a statement.
He said the exercise entailed Russian and coalition jets
practising close encounters in a special zone at a minimum
distance of three aeronautical miles. Crews practiced
communicating in English and Russian, he added.
Kartapolov also said Russia and Israel, Syria's neighbour to
the southwest, were informing each other continually on the
situation in Syrian air space.
