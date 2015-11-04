MOSCOW Nov 4 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday held a phone call in which they discussed ways for the international community to help support efforts to end the Syria crisis, Russia's foreign ministry said.

Their discussion included ways to form a united Syrian opposition delegation so as to swiftly improve Syrian national political dialogue and to consolidate positions on fighting terrorism, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

It added the call took place on the initiative of the United States. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by John Stonestreet)