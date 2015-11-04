MOSCOW Nov 4 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday held
a phone call in which they discussed ways for the international
community to help support efforts to end the Syria crisis,
Russia's foreign ministry said.
Their discussion included ways to form a united Syrian
opposition delegation so as to swiftly improve Syrian national
political dialogue and to consolidate positions on fighting
terrorism, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
It added the call took place on the initiative of the United
States.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by John Stonestreet)