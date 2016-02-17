NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia Feb 17 The implementation of an agreement reached in Munich to resolve the Syria crisis depends on the position of the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Everything depends on the Americans, on whether they will be ready to cooperate on a military level," Lavrov told reporters.

Asked about German Chacellor Angela Merkel's statement in a recent interview that a no-fly zone could be introduced over Syria, he said: "This is not Merkel's initiative, this is a Turkish initiative."

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)