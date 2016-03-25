MOSCOW, March 25 Moscow's position that the
future of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad should not be
discussed at the moment has found understanding in Washington,
the Interfax news agency on Friday quoted Russian Deputy Foreign
Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.
"To a large extent, the current political process became
possible because in the long run Moscow found understanding in
Washington of our basic thesis that deciding the issue of the
future of Syria's president should not be on the agenda at this
stage," the agency quoted Ryabkov as saying.
Ryabkov was commenting on the results of U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry's visit to Moscow on Thursday.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova/Alexander Winning; Writing by
Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)