MOSCOW May 2 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
on Monday in which the two called on the sides in the Syrian
conflict to observe a halt in hostilities, the Russian Foreign
Ministry said.
The ministry added in a statement that the call took place
on the initiative of the United States and that Lavrov and Kerry
also agreed future steps by Moscow and Washington as members of
the Syria Support Group.
The statement said the two sides also discussed the Ukraine
crisis and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict involving Azerbaijan
and Armenia.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Andrew Roche)