MOSCOW May 2 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Monday in which the two called on the sides in the Syrian conflict to observe a halt in hostilities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry added in a statement that the call took place on the initiative of the United States and that Lavrov and Kerry also agreed future steps by Moscow and Washington as members of the Syria Support Group.

The statement said the two sides also discussed the Ukraine crisis and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict involving Azerbaijan and Armenia. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Andrew Roche)