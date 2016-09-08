MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday
discussed possible cooperation between the two nations to defeat
terrorist groups active in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry
said.
The phone conversation followed discussions on Syria between
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Barack
Obama in China earlier this week, the ministry said.
Lavrov and Kerry also discussed potential cooperation to
facilitate deliveries of humanitarian aid and achieve a
political resolution to the Syria crisis.
It was still unclear if Lavrov and Kerry would meet in
Geneva on Sept. 8-9, as originally planned.
The Kremlin said earlier on Thursday Russia and the United
States have not yet finalised work on a mutually acceptable
agreement to resolve the crisis in Syria, and a compromise was
needed on a small number of issues.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)