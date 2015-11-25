MOSCOW Nov 25 Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday Moscow did not understand new United States sanctions against Russia over Syria and Washington should stop playing "geo-political games", RIA news agency reported.

"It is clear that this is a new, complicated moment in relations," RIA quoted Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

The United States has sanctioned 10 targets, including a Russian bank, for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Larry King)