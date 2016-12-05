A still image taken from a video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry on November 15, 2016, shows a jet taking off from Russian Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier near the coast of Syria. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS TV /File Photo

MOSCOW A Russian Su-33 warplane crashed while landing on the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean, Russian news cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Monday.

The pilot ejected from the plane and is safe, the defence ministry was quoted as saying.

The Admiral Kuznetsov is currently off the Syrian coast taking part in Russian military operations in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Another Russian warplane, a Mig-29K, crashed trying to land on the Admiral Kuznetsov in mid-November.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova)