UPDATE 1-Etihad Airways appoints interim Group CEO
* Outgoing Group CEO, Group CFO to leave July 1 (Adds details, background)
MOSCOW Oct 8 Missiles fired from four Russian warships in the Caspian Sea hit infrastructure sites of the Islamic State group in Syria on Wednesday night, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday.
The strikes hit plants for manufacturing shells and explosive devices, command centres, ammunition dumps and training camps, the ministry said on its website. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Outgoing Group CEO, Group CFO to leave July 1 (Adds details, background)
* Lost 261,000 customers so far this year (Adds details, background, analyst comment, share price)