A man rides a motorcycle past a damaged building in the rebel-held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

MOSCOW Russian Defence Ministry has suspended a live webcast showing the situation in the southwest of Syria's Aleppo after strikes by militants damaged the camera, it told Interfax news agency on Monday.

No one was hurt, it said. The live webcast was previously on its website syria.mil.ru.

