WASHINGTON The Obama administration on Monday placed sanctions on a dozen companies and institutions for their role in the ongoing conflict in Syria.

The Treasury Department added the names of several shipping and energy companies, including Aqua Shipping and Milenyum Energy S.A. in Turkey, to a sanctions list published online.

It also added to the list four Turkish individuals tied to Milenyum Energy.

