RIYADH Feb 14 Any decision by Saudi Arabia to
deploy special forces into Syria is linked to the U.S.-led
coalition fighting Islamic State, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel
al-Jubeir said on Sunday.
"The Kingdom's deployment of aircraft to the Incirlik air
base in Turkey is part of this campaign. The kingdom's readiness
to provide special forces to any ground operations in Syria is
linked to a decision to have a ground component to this
coalition against Daesh in Syria - this U.S.-led coalition - so
the timing is not up to us," Jubeir told a news conference with
his Swiss counterpart in Riyadh.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing
by Larry King)