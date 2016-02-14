RIYADH Feb 14 Any decision by Saudi Arabia to deploy special forces into Syria is linked to the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Sunday.

"The Kingdom's deployment of aircraft to the Incirlik air base in Turkey is part of this campaign. The kingdom's readiness to provide special forces to any ground operations in Syria is linked to a decision to have a ground component to this coalition against Daesh in Syria - this U.S.-led coalition - so the timing is not up to us," Jubeir told a news conference with his Swiss counterpart in Riyadh. (Reporting by Angus McDowall, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Larry King)