DUBAI Oct 12 Russia's military intervention in Syria will have dangerous consequences, escalate the war there and inspire militants from around the world to participate, Saudi Arabian leaders told their Russian counterparts on Sunday, a Saudi source said.

Saudi Arabia will continue to strengthen and support the moderate opposition in Syria, the source said, citing positions outlined by Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The Saudis urged Russia to help fight terrorism in Syria by joning the already established anti-Islamic State coalition that comprises more than 20 nations, and reiterated Syrian President Bshar al-Assad must quit as part of a peace process. (Reporting by William Maclean)