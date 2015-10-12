DUBAI Oct 12 Russia's military intervention in
Syria will have dangerous consequences, escalate the war there
and inspire militants from around the world to participate,
Saudi Arabian leaders told their Russian counterparts on Sunday,
a Saudi source said.
Saudi Arabia will continue to strengthen and support the
moderate opposition in Syria, the source said, citing positions
outlined by Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Foreign
Minister Adel al-Jubeir in meetings with Russian President
Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
The Saudis urged Russia to help fight terrorism in Syria by
joning the already established anti-Islamic State coalition that
comprises more than 20 nations, and reiterated Syrian President
Bshar al-Assad must quit as part of a peace process.
(Reporting by William Maclean)