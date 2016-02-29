ANKARA Feb 29 Defence ministers from the
U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State discussed the
possibility of a Syrian ground incursion two weeks ago in
Brussels, but have not made a decision, an aide to Saudi
Arabia's defence minister told Reuters on Monday.
"It was discussed two weeks ago in Brussels," Brigadier
General Ahmed Asseri said in a telephone interview from Riyadh.
"It was discussed at the political level but it wasn't discussed
as a military mission," he said.
"Once this is organised, and decided how many troops and how
they will go and where they will go, we will participate in
that," he said. "We need to discuss at the military level very
extensively with the military experts to make sure that we have
a plan."
Asseri also said the Kingdom was now ready to strike Islamic
State from Turkey's southern Incirlik air base, where four Saudi
fighter jets have arrived last week. The jets haven't yet
participated in any attacks, he added.
(Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)