BEIRUT Salih Muslim, joint head of the Syrian Kurdish PYD party said on Monday that between 6,000 and 10,000 civilians had fled to Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled Sheikh Maqsoud district from areas of the city where pro-government forces advanced in recent days.

"Civilians are flooding to these areas which are safer than the others ... Until now between 6,000-10,000 people fled to the area and the YPG (Kurdish militia) and the other people are receiving them, keeping them in the area," he told Reuters by phone.

