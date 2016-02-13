BEIRUT Turkish forces on Saturday shelled a Syrian air base and a village captured by Kurdish fighters from insurgents in recent days in northern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
A Kurdish official confirmed the shelling of Menagh air base in the northern Aleppo countryside, which he said had been captured by the Kurdish-allied Jaysh al-Thuwwar group rather than the Kurdish YPG militia.
Both are part of the Syria Democratic Forces alliance.
There was no immediate comment from Turkey.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams)