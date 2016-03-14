WASHINGTON Senior Islamic State operative Omar al-Shishani, who was wounded in a U.S. air strike last week in Syria, has died, CNN reported on Monday, citing two unnamed U.S. officials.

Shishani, also known as Omar the Chechen and described by the Pentagon as the group's "minister of war," was targeted near the town of al-Shadadi in Syria, U.S. officials told Reuters last week.

Shishani had been badly wounded but not killed and had been moved to Islamic State's base of operations in Raqqa for treatment, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said last week.

