MOSCOW Oct 21 Russia will continue to provide
military support to Syria's government in its fight against
Islamic State militants, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu
was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
"Syrian government forces, with our air support, have moved
from defence to attack and liberated part of their territory
which was under the control of Islamic State fighters," the
Interfax news agency quoted Shoigu as saying.
"We plan to continue to provide help to the lawful
authorities in Syria and create the pre-conditions for a
resolution of this conflict."
