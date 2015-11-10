(Adds details, background)
BEIRUT Nov 10 Syrian soldiers fought their way
into an airbase in northern Syria on Tuesday, state television
said, breaking a nearly two-year siege by Islamic State
insurgents at the facility and freeing military personnel holed
up inside.
A military source close to the government said the army was
working to secure the Kweires airbase in Aleppo province, where
soldiers and officers have been under attack since 2013.
State television broadcast live footage from the airbase of
an emotional, fatigue-clad reporter announcing the news, played
victory songs and ran archive footage of military exercises.
"We, the heroes of Kweires, are now celebrating with our
brothers this victory," one of the freed soldiers told state TV,
speaking by phone.
"We dedicate this victory to President Bashar al-Assad and
we promise him we will continue fighting until all of Syria is
liberated. We will not kneel to Daesh," he said, using an Arabic
name for Islamic State.
The military source said hundreds of soldiers were freed.
Britain-based monitoring group, the Syrian Observatory for
Human Rights, also said that an advance party of troops had
reached the airbase and "broken the siege".
It is the most high-profile victory for Syria's army since
Russia launched an air campaign in support of Assad on Sept. 30.
Syrian troops have also been supported by Iranian forces and
Lebanese Hezbollah fighters in a push to regain territory,
largely in the north, lost to insurgents during almost five
years of conflict.
Rebels have frustrated a campaign to reclaim territory
elsewhere in the country, where Russian jets have flown more
than 1,600 sorties in little over a month.
Dozens of soldiers were shown on television arriving at the
airbase, elated and beaming, and it aired calls from the
families of the freed soldiers.
"We talked to him three hours ago, and he is in high
spirits," the mother of Lieutenant Iyad Salameh said.
Syrian Information Minister Omran al-Zoubi praised the
"strength and steadfastness" of the soldiers, and sounded a
defiant tone against "terrorists", the term which Syria's
government uses to describe all rebels fighting against it.
The breaking of the Kweires siege stood in stark contrast to
Islamic State's capture of Tabqa airbase in Raqqa province in
the north of the country last year, when militants killed scores
of soldiers.
The families of soldiers under siege in Kweires had staged
protests urging the government to do more to take it back.
