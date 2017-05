BEIRUT Syrian rebels attacked government-held areas of the southern city of Deraa overnight, and heavy fighting and army air strikes were reported in the area, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Thursday.

Insurgents have made significant gains against the Syrian military and allied militia in southern Syria in recent months, capturing positions including a military base, a border crossing with Jordan, and a town.

Rebels have long said they aim to expel Syrian government forces from Deraa city itself.

(Writing by Tom Perry)