BEIRUT/AMMAN Feb 11 Syrian government forces
and their Lebanese Shi'ite militant allies took new ground in a
major offensive in southern Syria on Wednesday, pressing a
campaign against Sunni insurgents posing one of the biggest
remaining threats to Damascus.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which tracks the
conflict, said the attacking forces spearheaded by Hezbollah had
taken several hilltops and villages, and Syrian state television
reported advances on Wednesday. A spokesman for a rebel group
said they had lost ground, but described it as insignificant.
The south is the last notable foothold of the mainstream,
non-jihadist opposition to President Bashar al-Assad, who has
consolidated control over much of western Syria after almost
four years of civil war.
Al Qaeda's Syrian arm, the Nusra Front, is also active in
the south, which stretches up to the frontiers with Jordan and
Israel, while rival Islamic State jihadi insurgents control much
of the north and east of the country.
With diplomacy at a standstill, the new offensive appears to
reflect government confidence in its ability to defeat its
enemies in battle. A senior U.S. military official said last
week that the Syrian conflict was now "trending in the Assad
regime's favour".
U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura met Assad in Damascus on
Wednesday to discuss his proposal for a ceasefire in the
northern city of Aleppo, but that initiative is effectively
frozen, Western diplomats say.
(Reporting by Tom Perry, Laila Bassam and Mariam Karouny in
Beirut and Suleiman al-Khalidi in Amman; Writing by Tom Perry;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)