MADRID, July 21 Three Spanish freelance journalists have gone missing in Syria and are believed to have been kidnapped, Spanish media said on Tuesday.

The three men - Antonio Pampliega, Jose Manuel Lopez y Angel Sastre - were working on an investigative report in the northern city of Aleppo, where other journalists have been captured in the past.

They have not been heard from since soon after they entered Syria from Turkey on July 10, the head of Spanish press association FAPE said on Spanish state television.

"We don't know (if they were together) doing their investigative reports in Aleppo, just that another three Spanish journalists were kidnapped in the same area nearly a year ago," FAPE president Elsa Gonzalez said.

The Spanish foreign ministry said it was aware of the situation and was "working on it". (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Angus MacSwan)