A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website by the Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agency on March 27, 2017, shows an aerial view of the Tabqa dam on the Euphrates river, said to be in Tabqa, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV/Files

A view shows part of the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said/Files

BEIRUT Spillways at the Tabqa Euphrates dam are functioning normally after engineers carried out repairs, a media official with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces militia, which is trying to capture the dam from Islamic State, said on Wednesday.

Islamic State warned on Sunday that the dam was at risk of collapse because it had been damaged by air strikes, and on Monday the SDF paused its assault, which was staged from the northern bank of the Euphrates where the spillways are located.

The SDF and the U.S.-led coalition have said the dam is not in danger.

