COLOMBO Nov 18 Thirty-two Sri Lankan Muslims
from "well-educated and elite" families have joined Islamic
State in Syria, the justice minister said on Friday, adding that
the government would not allow the spread of extremism in the
island nation.
Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe's statement to parliament came as
President Maithripala Sirisena has been criticised for failing
to curb religious hate speech amid the emergence of both Muslim
and Buddhist extremist groups.
"All these (Muslims) are not from ordinary families. These
people are from the families which are considered as
well-educated and elite," Rajapakshe said, citing reports by
some unnamed foreign intelligence agencies.
He also said the government was aware of some foreigners
coming to Sri Lanka to spread Islamic extremism.
"There is a greater fear among the public about ISIS... If
somebody tries to spread extremism in this country, we will not
allow for that from today. The law of this country is no
different to Buddhist monks or ordinary people."
More than 70 percent of Sri Lanka's 20 million people are
Buddhists, about 13 percent are Hindu, while Muslims make up
around 10 percent.
Some extreme Sinhala Buddhist groups have threatened Muslims
and their businesses on social media while attacks on mosques
and Muslim-owned properties have continued under the Sirisena
administration.
Muslim leaders in 2014 warned the government of possible
Islamic radicalisation and Muslims turning to foreign Islamic
groups for support because of attacks by Buddhist hardliners.
Sri Lanka's 26-year civil war ended in 2009 with the
military defeating the predominately Hindu Liberation Tigers of
Tamil Eelam, who fought for a separate state in the island's
north and east.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Nick
Macfie)