WASHINGTON The U.S. administration has discussed non-diplomatic options to respond to the violence in Syria after the collapse of a U.S.-backed ceasefire, a State Department spokesman said on Wednesday, but he declined to say what the options might be.

State Department spokesman John Kirby said U.S. officials involved in the interagency process that deals with national security had discussed other options "that don't revolve around diplomacy" to address the situation in Syria.

Kirby also said Russia had an interest in stopping the violence in Syria because extremists could exploit the vacuum to attack Russian interests or Russian cities.

