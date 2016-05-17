VIENNA May 17 The United States and Russia will
help explore who is responsible for ceasefire violations in
Syria, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said
after big power talks in Vienna on Tuesday aiming to revive a
February "cessation of hostilities" agreement.
"The United States and Russia said they are ready to make
progress on the technical level to be able to check who is
(responsible) for breaking the ceasefire," he told reporters.
The talks also authorised air drops to improve the
humanitarian situation, he added.
