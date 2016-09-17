WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. military said on
Saturday coalition forces had halted an air strike south of
Deir-al-Zor, Syria, on Saturday after Russian officials said the
targeted personnel and vehicles may have been part of the Syrian
military.
The strike was in an area the coalition had attacked in the
past, and coalition members had informed their Russian
counterparts before it began, the U.S. military's Central
Command said in a statement.
It was issued after Russia and a war monitoring group said
U.S.-led coalition jets bombed a Syrian army position near Deir
al-Zor airport on Saturday, killing dozens of Syrian soldiers.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Paul Simao)