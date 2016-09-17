(Adds quote, further information from statement, paragraphs
4-7.)
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. military said on
Saturday coalition forces had halted an air strike south of
Deir-al-Zor, Syria, on Saturday after Russian officials said the
targeted personnel and vehicles may have been part of the Syrian
military.
The strike was in an area the coalition had attacked in the
past, and coalition members had informed their Russian
counterparts before it began, the U.S. military's Central
Command said in a statement.
The statement was issued after Russia and a war monitoring
group said U.S.-led coalition jets bombed a Syrian army position
near Deir al-Zor airport on Saturday, killing dozens of Syrian
soldiers.
The Syrian army said the strike allowed Islamic State
fighters to briefly overrun their position. The incident put new
strains on a ceasefire in effect elsewhere in the
country.
"Coalition forces believed they were striking a Da'esh
(Islamic State) fighting position that they had been tracking
for a significant amount of time before the strike," Tampa,
Florida-based Central Command said in its statement.
Central Command said Syria is a complex situation, with a
variety of military forces and militias in close proximity, and
that coalition forces would not intentionally strike a known
Syrian military unit.
The coalition will review the strike and the circumstances
surrounding it to see if any lessons can be learned, the
statement said.
It is not uncommon for the Coalition Air Operations Center
to confer with Russian officials as a professional courtesy and
to avoid risking conflict between U.S. and Russian aircraft, the
statement said.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Paul Simao and
David Gregorio)