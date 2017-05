Turkish army tanks are stationed on a hill in the Syrian border town of Jarablus as they are pictured from the Turkish town of Karkamis, in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

WASHINGTON U.S. military aircraft are carrying out strikes in support of Turkish and Syrian rebel forces fighting to drive Islamic State out of one of the militants' last strongholds on the Turkish-Syrian border, a U.S. defense official said on Wednesday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said both A-10 "Warthog" ground attack aircraft and F-16 fighter jets were carrying out the strikes. The operation marks Turkey's first major U.S.-backed incursion into Syria.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)