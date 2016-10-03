ZURICH Swiss prosecutors said on Monday they had opened an investigation into an unnamed person on suspicion of links to a crime in Syria.

The alleged offence amounted to a crime under international law, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said in a statement. "No other details can be given at the moment because the case is in its initial stages," a spokeswoman said.

The person had been flagged up by immigration authorities, and the investigation started in August, she added.

The OAG currently had around 20 similar cases pending linked to conflicts in a number of countries, the spokeswoman said, without giving any other details on the nature of the charges. Half were undergoing preliminary checks and half were opened, she added.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Andrew Heavens)