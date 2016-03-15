Italy kicks off Alitalia sale process
MILAN, May 18 Alitalia went on the auction block on Wednesday, as Italy kicked off the process of finding a buyer to save the money-losing flag carrier.
MOSCOW, March 15 Syria's opposition are "not against" direct talks with the country's government, RIA news agency quoted Salim al-Muslat, spokesman for the main Syrian opposition alliance in Geneva, as saying on Tuesday.
"We are not against the beginning of direct talks," RIA quoted al-Muslat as saying. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe)
MILAN, May 18 Alitalia went on the auction block on Wednesday, as Italy kicked off the process of finding a buyer to save the money-losing flag carrier.
LAGOS, May 18 Military corruption is weakening Nigeria's efforts to battle the Islamist insurgency of Boko Haram, the watchdog Transparency International said on Thursday.