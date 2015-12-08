* Kerry: conference may depend on Syria opposition talks
* Two-year timeline for Syria transition agreed in Nov.
* Opposition meeting in Riyadh this week
(Adds Ban, Kerry quotes, context)
By Lesley Wroughton
PARIS, Dec 8 Countries involved in the Syrian
peace process are set to meet in New York on Dec. 18 but the
talks may hinge on efforts to unite Syrian opposition groups in
the coming days, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on
Tuesday.
Russia, the United States, European and Middle Eastern
countries agreed last month on a two-year timeline leading to
Syrian national elections, but left many questions unresolved,
most notably the fate of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
The countries involved in the talks, which also include
Saudi Arabia, Iran and Turkey, laid out a plan including formal
talks between the government and opposition from Jan. 1.
To achieve that timeline, Saudi Arabia is hosting a
conference this week to try to unite Syria's divided rebel and
opposition groups, who are trying to forge a common platform to
be able to negotiate with the Syrian government.
"Depending on the outcome of both the Saudi-led conference
of the opposition that is taking place in the next days, as well
as a few other issues, it is our plan to try ... (to) have a
meeting in New York on December 18," Kerry said.
"But again, it depends on the flow of events over the next
week," he told reporters after meeting U.N. Secretary General
Ban Ki-moon at the climate change talks at Le Bourget on the
outskirts of Paris.
A key issue for a ceasefire will be determining which groups
fighting Assad will be branded moderate opposition fighters
deserving of a seat at the negotiating table and which will be
labelled terrorists.
Opposition groups deemed legitimate will be invited to take
part in the ceasefire while those labelled terrorists, so far
Islamic State and al-Qaeda-linked groups, will be treated as
fair game for Syrian government forces, Russia, the United
States, France and others conducting air strikes in Syria.
"It is absolutely necessary that as was agreed in Vienna,
there should be a nationwide ceasefire as soon as possible," Ban
said. "In New York I hope we will have a firm and solid basis so
that the ceasefire can be launched as well as the political
process."
