BEIRUT, July 24 Syria's government said on
Sunday it was ready for further peace talks with the opposition
and that it was intent on a political solution to the five-year
conflict.
"Syria ... is ready to continue the Syrian-Syrian dialogue
without any preconditions ... and without foreign interference,
with the support of the United Nations," state news agency SANA
quoted an official in the foreign ministry as saying.
The U.N. hopes to convene a new round of intra-Syrian peace
talks in Geneva in August. Previous rounds of talks this year
broke down as fighting escalated.
(Reporting by John Davison, editing by Louise Heavens)