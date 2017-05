U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry holds a 2+2 ministerial meeting with South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Yun Byung-se and Minister of National Defense Han Min-koo at the State Department in Washington, U.S. October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday played down expectations of an new ceasefire agreement with Russia on Syria following talks in Geneva and urged Moscow to be serious about finding a way to end the conflict.

"I'm not approaching this with a high sense of expectation and nothing is based on trust," Kerry told a news conference following meetings with South Korean ministers.

