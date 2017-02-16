ASTANA Feb 16 Syrian rebels said on Thursday
they had raised the issue of conducting a prisoner swap with the
Syrian government and that the issue would be the subject of
separate talks in Ankara.
The Syrian government has said it is prepared to swap
prisoners in its jails for people "kidnapped by terrorist
groups."
The head of the Syrian opposition delegation to talks in
Astana, Mohammed Alloush, said the rebels had also complained
about "hundreds" of breaches of a shaky ceasefire in Syria.
The rebels continued to object to Iran's military
participation in Syria, said Alloush, saying the issue was
hampering progress in talks with the Syrian government.
