ASTANA Feb 16 Syrian rebels said on Thursday they had raised the issue of conducting a prisoner swap with the Syrian government and that the issue would be the subject of separate talks in Ankara.

The Syrian government has said it is prepared to swap prisoners in its jails for people "kidnapped by terrorist groups."

The head of the Syrian opposition delegation to talks in Astana, Mohammed Alloush, said the rebels had also complained about "hundreds" of breaches of a shaky ceasefire in Syria.

The rebels continued to object to Iran's military participation in Syria, said Alloush, saying the issue was hampering progress in talks with the Syrian government. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alessandra Prentice and Toby Chopra)